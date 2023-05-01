Tri Star Career Compact Recognizes Top Performing Students at Annual Awards Banquet

CELINA, OH (WLIO)- A large number of Mercer and Auglaize County high school students enrolled at Tri Star Career Compact were recognized for their academic excellence.
32 students were awarded Outstanding Student Awards for their respective academic program and were treated with a catered dinner Monday night at the 13th annual Tri Star Career Compact Awards Banquet in Celina. These students were selected by their teachers for their excellent performance in a variety of programs from animal health and automotive technology to construction, early childhood education, IT cybersecurity, and welding. With career tech programs becoming increasingly popular and in high demand, students honored Monday night are on a pathway toward a bright future.
"Career tech is very popular in our country and in the world right now. As we heard tonight, many of them have a great work ethic. They have a great attitude. They are willing to put in that extra time and effort. That's why they will be successful. These students are on a great path for success," says Brian Stetler, Assistant Director, Tri Star Career Compact.
Also at Monday night's awards banquet, Tri Star presented Outstanding Educational Partner Awards to Jack and Gloria Clouse and to Karen and the late Jim Perts.