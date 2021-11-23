A turkey giveaway will help local families have a great thanksgiving.
Fresh-N-Faded, Endifferent Taste, and Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn will be handing turkeys to families this Wednesday at Fresh-N-Faded.
Those who registered for the giveaway will be able to come down and get at turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.
"For the people that might not have the means to getting turkeys and things like that, it means so much to me to feed some families, just to help anybody that is in need," said Leandre Johnson, owner of Fresh-N-Faded. "We have been doing this for so many years, I really can't think back to how many years we have been doing it, but its just to make sure that everybody eats and has a great dinner for Thanksgiving."