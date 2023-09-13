Twelve direct support professionals honored by Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the community who help those with developmental disabilities were honored for their work and dedication.
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a luncheon at Milano Cafe in order to spotlight the efforts put forth by their direct support professionals. These members go out to help those with developmental disabilities in their own homes, group homes, and day programs. The workers are available for those who need help every day of the year, even on weekends and holidays.
"We were starting to see the beginning of a shortage in this field, of a very very important position that most people didn't know about. So we wanted to pay special time and attention to call this out so people know that this is a very important job. It's done in many ways in our community, but specifically who we are honoring are those that are workers who work on the front lines with individuals with developmental disabilities," said Theresa Schnipke, Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The twelve direct support professionals recognized are Dorothy Bailey, Rebekkah Bevis, Sherry Bishop, Mica Buckley, Debbie Burrell, Janice Kenter, Kristy McPheron, Tiffany Miller, Robyn Neal, Sharah Pettaway, Liz Tackett, and Shenon Thomas.