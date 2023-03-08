MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two men were arrested on drug-related charges, during a traffic stop in Mercer County last night.
20-year-old Braden Etgen of Rockford and 21-year-old Isaiah Garland of Fort Recovery are in the Mercer County Jail on drug possession charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff's deputies, Etgen was driving the vehicle that was pulled over just before 9 p.m. A K-9 unit was called in and detected narcotics. After searching the vehicle, deputies found suspected meth and fentanyl pills. The case will be handed over to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office to see about additional charges.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of two individuals last evening on drug related charges. On Tuesday, March 7th at 8:45 PM, Mercer County Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of US 33 and Kuck Rd, in Center Township. The vehicle was driven by Braden Etgen (20) of Rockford, who had Isaiah Garland (21) of Fort Recovery, as a passenger.
A Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called to assist with the stop. The K9 conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle and its occupants, found suspected methamphetamines and fentanyl pills. Both Etgen and Garland were booked in to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree and are being held without bond.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. The case will be turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.