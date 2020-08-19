Two teens steal cars from a dealership, get caught through a traffic stop

Two Lima teenagers were arrested for stealing from a Lima car dealership.
Di'Amond Wade and Quavia Washington-Hairston were arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Around 1:30 Wednesday morning, a traffic stop determined the two Dodge Durangos the teens were driving were stolen. One of the teens was an employee at Tom Ahl Dealership and knew how to access the car keys. Police say they stole the cars on Monday night and had been driving them around for a day. The police believe the teens intended to either keep the cars or sell them. Both cars have been recovered. And both teens have been released from jail due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Officers, while just driving down the street, observed two brand new Dodge Durangos traveling northbound on Main Street," Matt Boss said, detective with the Lima Police Department. "Those vehicles didn't have any lights on. At which point they conducted a traffic stop and discovered that those two vehicles had been stolen from a local dealership."
Their charges will be brought to be heard by a grand jury.