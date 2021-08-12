University of Findlay students are welcomed back to campus

The fall semester is quickly approaching, and area college students are headed to campus. Students at the University of Findlay are feeling pretty excited about moving in on Friday.
The Campus at the University of Findlay was bustling with new and returning students moving into their home away from home. There’s a lot of eagerness surrounding move-in day, but there’s also some mixed emotions about leaving home.
Natalia Fernald, a freshman moving in says, “(I feel) pretty good actually. I’ve been waiting for this my whole high school career, and I went to boarding school so it’s like not that drastic of a move but it’s still 12 hours away from me. So it’s kind of change, but not.”
Helena Will, another Freshman moving in says, “I’m a little bit sad because I had to leave my family and emotional support animal and everything, but I’m really excited for more independence.”
The staff at the university was well prepared and enthusiastic about seeing students return to campus. Student faculty members were seen helping move furniture into the dorms, and parents with arms full of boxes weren’t far behind.
After last year of having to separate the parents and students for social distancing purposes, parents are allowed this year to stay by their kids' side for the big day.
David Emsweller, the vice president of student affairs says, “I think it’s important for both the parents and the students. I’m going to say it’s probably more important for the parents though, because they’re the ones who’s who want to make sure they’re standing right there. I’m sure there’s some students that would say, ‘no mom and dad, you can wait out there,’ but I think it’s great that they can be part of the experience. That way they can also hear the information and that’s being shared and ask their questions too.”
After the students have all moved in, and their parents have gone home, their life at college will start, and they have so much to look forward to.
Darius Cummings, a sophomore moving in says, “Not only football, but just meeting new people. Coming in last semester, I only knew mainly all the football guys because I was around them day in and day out so it’s pretty cool to meet people outside of football.”
Fernald says, “Probably widening my horizons and making friends and exploring different opportunities for adventure.”
“I’m an equine studies major so I’m very excited to get into the barn and start working with the horses,” says Will.
Classes officially start on August 16th at the University.