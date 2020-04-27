UNOH cancels in-person commencement

The University of Northwestern Ohio has added their name to the growing list of schools moving towards a virtual graduation experience.
When UNOH began the academic year, they were looking forward to graduating their 100th class. The coronavirus and current restrictions from the state on mass gatherings has forced UNOH to make the decision to cancel this year's commencement ceremonies. Instead, UNOH will hold a virtual commencement ceremony this summer for the nearly 1,200 students that are set to graduate. While nothing can replace the excitement of walking across the stage to receive a diploma, UNOH believes they have created a memorable celebration.
Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing, Stephanie Malloy said, “It’s a big deal. It is a big occasion for them, and we want to make this as special as possible.”
She continues saying, “This virtual ceremony that we are having in June will allow them to hear their name be read, get that virtual walk across the stage, so to speak, and get recognized.”
Stephanie even gave us a sneak peek of the filters that will be available during graduation.
“What will happen is the students will be able to see this filter. If they use it in Snapchat, when they smile, the tassel will flip from one side to another. Balloons will fall from the sky, in addition to confetti. It’s just something fun and branded for our university, so that way they do feel like they get that virtual graduation experience as best they can.”
The 2020 virtual commencement is scheduled to be released on June 14th and can be found at www.unoh.edu/graduation.