UNOH unveils new diesel technician associate degree

The University of Northwestern Ohio has unveiled a new associate degree for diesel technology.
This coming fall, students will be able to take part in the Mack/Volvo DATE program, with DATE standing for Diesel Advanced Technology Education. The degree will include classes that students will need to complete to become professional Mack and Volvo technicians.
This program was originally offered as a certificate, but is now its own associate degree, giving students another option in this field and a chance to enter the workforce sooner.
"The opportunity is just endless now," said Chuck Elwer, UNOH AG/Diesel Division Head. "Not only taking the program here, learning the product here while they’re taking the rest of the diesel classes, they have the opportunity to start at the dealership at the higher level, which of course, means more money. That’s what it’s about - it’s the technicians doing the job and being rewarded for the education that they received."
Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that there will be an additional 24,000 job openings for diesel technicians in the next eight years.