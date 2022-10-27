UPDATE Thursday October 27th 10pm
Lima, OH (WLIO) - After several hours of deliberation from a jury, a Lima man is found guilty of a 2020 murder, where he buried the victim in a suitcase, and now he faces prison time.
31-year-old Melvin Boothe was found guilty on all charges, including aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He was accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Butler's body was found in a suitcase, buried in Martin Luther King jr. Park back in June of 2020. Boothe was also sentenced in court Thursday evening. Judge Terri Kohlrieser gave him life in prison without the possibility for parole on the aggravated murder charge... He also will serve a combined five years in prison for the other three charges. These are to run concurrently.
Thursday Oct. 27th 5:00 pm
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A jury now deliberates to determine if a Lima man accused of burying the victim in a suitcase is either guilty or not guilty.
31-year-old Melvin Boothe is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Butler's body was found in Martin Luther King Junior Park back in June of 2020.
Day 4 of the jury trial wrapped up testimony from detectives working on the case, as well as closing arguments being presented in the case. After the prosecution presented their argument the defense focused on a cause of death not being determined in the case.
"We had one of the most experienced coroners in this state. She's been doing her job for over 30 years, she told you. She did not tell you what caused McKenzie Butler's death, and without an explanation as to what caused her death, there is no murder," said Zach Maish, defendant's lawyer.
"If he comes home and he finds McKenzie dead, as the defense would seemingly have you believe, if she dies of natural causes, if she dies from something else, why doesn't he simply call the police?" questioned Kyle Thines, assistant prosecutor.
The jury is currently deliberating on a verdict.
