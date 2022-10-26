Coroner discusses autopsy findings in Day 3 of Melvin Boothe's trial

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was the third day in the trial for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder.

Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett took the stand to reveal the autopsy findings for 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, Melvin Boothe's girlfriend whose body was found buried in a suitcase in a Lima city park. The official cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. While the circumstances surrounding the scene ruled it a homicide, there were no visible wounds and x-ray results did not reveal a cause. The coroner says findings in the temporal bone, which are located at the sides and the base of the skull may indicate a drowning, but there is not enough evidence to prove it.

