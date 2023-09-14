LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a Lima home this morning.
Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Lima Fire Department was called to 328 South Metcalf Street for reports of a fire in a second-floor apartment. The occupants were able to get out of the home safely. Flames were seen coming from the upper level, and smoke and water damaged the first-floor apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it could be electrical. Gas and electricity were shut off to the residence. The estimated loss is around $32,000.
9/14/23 2:49 PM Update/Edit: Updated article with new information from the Lima Fire Department.