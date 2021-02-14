V-Day in Lima brings couples out for a romantic evening

Love was in the air on Sunday as couples celebrated their Valentine’s Day.
It’s the one day of the year dedicated to making your special someone feel extra loved. Some people spent part of their day dining out in Lima to experience a romantic dinner for two.
At Old City, the mood was set with candles, low lights, and even live music. The owner of the restaurant John Heaphy says they enjoy being the place that people want to spend their special day at.
“People come here for special occasions and for a great experience so decorating it properly with the lighting and the red napkins and the flowers and everything is just part of that whole experience,” says Heaphy.
Whether you’re going all-out with a dinner for two or playing it low key with a card and chocolates, don’t forget to let your Valentine know how special they are today.