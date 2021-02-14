V-Day in Lima brings couples out for a romantic evening

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.