Van Wert County 5th graders get down to business with first-ever event

5th graders in Van Wert County learn about financial literacy and the opportunities they have right in their backyard.
The Career Connections Board brought 270 students to downtown Van Wert for their first-ever "Let's Get Down to Business" event. The organization focuses on financial and economic education and career exploration for kindergarten through seniors in Van Wert County schools.
Tuesday, the students learned about how to make good financial decisions, what careers are available, and the different roles of local organizations. Career Connections wants them to understand that they can make whatever their dreams are a reality and happen without leaving the county.
“There are a lot of employers that are thriving, looking for employees that are talented and skilled, that have good-paying jobs. So, those jobs are right here without leaving home,” says Cory Michaud, Pres. of Career Connections Board. “They can achieve their financial independence goals and enjoy what they do without not move away to some big cities.”
Plus, the students learned more about the economic development and future opportunities that will be available from the $80 million Van Wert Forward project downtown.
“I learned that, so people uptown they're working to rebuild the building to make it nicer, so people can walk around and enjoy the scenery,” says Layla Sudduth, 5th grader at Van Wert City Schools.
Organizers are looking to make "Let's Get Down to Business" an annual event for 5th graders in Van Wert County.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.