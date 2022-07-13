7/13/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court:
FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BOND HEARING
Johnathan Miller, 19, Van Wert, appeared for hearing on the Prosecutor’s Motion to have the defendant’s held without bond on his pending charges, as a danger to the community. Following the defendant’s waiver of the hearing, the Motion was granted and the defendant was ordered held without bond. Telephone PT set for 8/4/22 at 2 pm. The Defendant also waived his right to a speedy trial.
Kaiden Gilbert, 19, Van Wert, appeared for hearing on the Prosecutor’s Motion to have the defendant’s held without bond on his pending charges, as a danger to the community. Following the hearing, the Motion was granted and the defendant was ordered held without bond. Telephone PT set for 8/3/22 at 8 am.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Danal Parsons, 52, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Trafficking Drugs, F3, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9/9/22 @ 9 am. Defendant was released on a surety bond.
BOND VIOLATION
Jessica Freitag, 33, Van Wert, admitted violating her bond and her Treatment in Lieu of Conviction program by not providing an address to probation and failing to report to probation, failed to engage in treatment with Westwood. Sentencing set for 8/10/22 @ 9 am. Defendant was released on a surety bond.
