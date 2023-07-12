Thursday, July 6, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Seth Hitzeman, 21, Payne, changed his plea to guilty of Aggravated Burglary, F1 and Theft, F5 – Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 8/22/23 @ 3:00 p.m.
Monday, July 10, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
JURY TRIAL
Christopher Tinsley, Jr., 27, Van Wert – was found Not Guilty of Aggravated Arson, F1; Not Guilty of Escape, F2; and Guilty of Assault, F4, after a one-day jury trial. The Court set sentencing for 8/23/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Justin Murphy, 35, Convoy, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F3. Court set bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 8/9/23 @ 3:30 p.m.
Jacob Mayer, 44, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Likely or Likely to be Present, F4 - released on surety bond with Waiver of Extradition and no contact order; pre-trial set for 7/26/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
BOND VIOLATION
James W. Vibbert, 60, Van Wert - admitted violating his bond by failing to report to Probation Department. Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 8/2/23 @ 8:15 a.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Travis Faulkner, 48, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Domestic Violence, F4 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/9/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Eugene Munson, Jr., 40, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Tampering with Evidence, F2 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/2/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Zachary Herman, 21, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/9/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Daniel Dircksen, 37, Delphos, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, F2 - released on surety bond and not contact order; pre-trial set for 8/2/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Jonathan Fugatt, 50, Lima, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Theft, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/9/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Gary Hough, 51, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Having Weapons While Under Disability - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/2/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Connor Manson, 20, Toledo, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F3 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/2/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
SENTENCINGS
Latricia Darst, 34, Van Wert, Assault, F4 – sentenced to 12 months prison; and OVI, M1 – sentenced to 180 days; sentences to be served concurrently. Also ordered to pay fines and court costs.
Justin Pegg, 26, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 – sentenced to 2 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 100 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, no firearms, no contact with victim, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
BOND/PROBATION VIOLATIONS
Wayne Kimmel, 38, Pleasant Lake, IN, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug test. Court orders pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing set for 8/23/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jaime Boyd, 47, Van Wert, admitted violating her Probation by failing drug screens. She was then sentenced to an additional 2 years Community Control and ordered to inpatient treatment.
CHANGE OF PLEAS
Ryan Jacomet, 24, Delphos, changed his plea to Guilty of Improperly Handling of Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, F5 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Frank Ross, Jr., 54, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Violating a Protection Order, F5. He was then sentenced to 1 year Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.