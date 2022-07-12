7/12/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday July 11, 2022
0312 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with difficulty breathing.
0638 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.
0747 hrs. – Dispatched Wren & Van Wert EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject with heart issues.
1218 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Jackson Township after receiving an automated alert from a
cell phone app about a motor vehicle crash. Deputies arrived and was found to be a motorcyclist who lost his cell phone and was trying to retrieve it.
1248 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to conduct a welfare check.
1300 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a stray dog.
1351 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Pleasant Township after receiving a report of reckless operation and a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located on the sound side in the City of Van Wert. Deputies observed traffic violations and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled from the units. The vehicle and suspected driver was located a short time later and detained by the Oho State Highway Patrol and Van Wert City Police units. The incident remains under investigation.
1434 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.
1605 hrs. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Convoy ref to threats being made to harm subjects.
1735 hrs. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Hoaglin Township.
1811 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
2002 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of possible domestic violence.
2118 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
2256 hrs. - Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert.
2315 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a dog trying to attack them.