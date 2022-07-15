7/15/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday July 14, 2022
0033 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area to assist another county in the search for a subject in mental crisis.
0334 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.
0433 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to take a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.
1029 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a large amount of debris in the roadway.
1100 hrs. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery.
1145 hrs. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Ohio City Cemetery.
1229 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Union Township for a horse trailer that caught on fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.
1250 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.
1310 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1315 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1318 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1333 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1458 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of subjects shutting down various areas of the roadway.
1512 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their
1554 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the roadway.
1626 hrs. - Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.
1854 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of grass in the roadway.
1916 hrs. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location in the Village of Ohio City for an odor investigation.
2220 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
2255 hrs. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.