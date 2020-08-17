Wayne Street in Lima making the transformation from one-way to two-way

A one-way street in Lima will be making the switch to a two-way street this week.
The city's contractor has been working on Wayne Street, from Central Avenue to Cole Street, laying out the new pavement markers and installing the new signage. Signs that will alert drivers to the new traffic pattern will be unveiled on Tuesday and the permanent pavement markers will go down on Wednesday. The City of Lima urges motorists to use caution along Wayne Street while the conversion is going on.
