West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce begins holding monthly meetings

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new chamber of commerce is helping business owners apply their faith to their business practices.
The West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce held their first monthly meeting in Allen County this morning. They serve a seven-county area and have a goal to hold monthly meetings for businesses in each of them. Members of the chamber board, say they wanted to start this for businesses that share the same beliefs and help them be a beacon of light to the communities they serve.
"It's really a nice opportunity, especially for people of different Christian denominations to kind of forgo any differences we have and really focus on what the Lord is calling us to do right here in this community," says Sara Anderson, Vice President of the West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce Board. "Sometimes it can feel overwhelming that we are not going to be able to make a difference, but everybody working together in their little ways can really make an impact."
They are looking at starting their monthly meeting for Auglaize County businesses in the near future. If you would like more information about the West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce, log on to their website or Facebook page.