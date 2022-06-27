West Ohio Food Bank adjusting hours of operation

Beginning Tuesday, June 28, the organization will go to a 4-day work week operating from Monday through Thursday from 7AM to 5:30PM. The office and warehouse will be closed from Friday to Sunday along with major holidays. Despite the change, this will have no effect on their services as all food distributions will be happening as planned. Volunteering and distributions can still take place outside the normal business hours. The organization says these hours were a better fit for their partner agencies and trucking companies.
"We have a lot of trucks that bring product in and typically they come between Monday, Wednesday, and sometimes Thursdays, rarely do they come on Fridays. It's the same with our partner agencies, a lot of them are doing their activities earlier in the week. So when we looked at everything, we just thought this was a better fit, not only for our agencies but the trucking companies and our staff," says West Ohio Food Bank CEO Tommie Harner.
The West Ohio Food Bank will reassess the new schedule in October. If all goes well, they will continue with the new hours. The organization wants to remind everyone there is a high need for volunteer assistance. Those interested in volunteering can call 419-222-7946 or visit WOFB.org to sign up.
