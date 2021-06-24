Williams arraigned for April shooting at Marko's bar

A Lima man is arraigned for an April shooting at a southside bar.
31-year-old Sheldon Williams allegedly shot Rico Stafford outside of Marko's Bar on April 2nd of this year. Williams has been charged with Felonious Assault with a firearm specification, Having Weapons While Under Disability, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
If he gets a maximum sentence for each of the charges and they are run back-to-back, he could be facing nearly 20 years in prison. Bond for Williams was continued, and he has a pretrial set for July.