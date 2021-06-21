New indictments for several ongoing court cases

Sheldon Williams is accused of shooting Rico Stafford outside of Markos Bar on April 2nd of this year. Williams is now facing counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.
Last October, Juan Freeman II escaped custody of the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center after receiving treatment at St. Rita’s. Freeman was in custody after being accused of robbing two Lima stores in January of 2020.
Freeman was eventually caught in Iowa and was found guilty for the two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. He now is facing one count of escape. He’s set to reappear in court in July.
Jourdyn Rawlins is facing one count of rape after being accused of forcing himself onto the alleged victim last month. He is currently in the Allen County Jail with a $750,000 bond.