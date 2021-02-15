Latest warnings/advisory levels for local counties, last updated 2/16/21 at 12:40 A.M.
Allen County - Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia has issued a level 2 “Roadway Warning” for all of Allen County.
Auglaize County - The county has issued a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY rds are snow covered & drifting
Hancock County - Hancock County is under a Level 3 Weather Advisory.
Hardin County - Hardin County is currently under a Level 2 Snow Emergency. Do not travel unless it is necessary. If travel is necessary, please use extreme caution as roadways could be slippery and snow-covered. There could be blowing and drifting snow. Contact your employer to see if you need to report to work.
Mercer County - Sheriff Grey is issuing a Level 3 Snow Alert for Mercer County effective at 10pm. Roads are becoming impassable and only emergency traffic should be on the roads at this time. Employers should be mindful of weather conditions when determining business hours for overnight tonight and tomorrow.
Putnam County - February 16 2021 Sheriff Siefker has issued a level three roadway advisory.
Van Wert County - The winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 AM tomorrow morning. The heaviest snow is starting after 5 PM and continuing overnight with National Weather Service official still projecting 8 to 12 inches for Van Wert County. Winds will increase to 35 mile an hour this evening creating low visibility and drifting making travel nearly impossible. Another winter storm is still projected to hit on Thursday.