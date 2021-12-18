Wreaths Across America ceremony honors fallen veterans in Ottawa

Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 9:48 pm
Multimedia Journalist
Wreaths Across America held an event in Ottawa in order to honor the veterans that made the ultimate sacrifice.
Military families as well as the Ottawa community came together in order to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
"We have a lot to be thankful for," said Marcia Klima, location coordinator for the event. "It doesn't come easy. Our veterans have kept our country safe."
Veteran families were also honored during the ceremony, with many of them stating that they want to continue this tradition every year to keep the memory of their loved ones alive.
"I have a brother that died in Vietnam in 1968, so we have a lot to carry for this adventure, and we just keep on doing it." said Klima.
Students from the Ottawa community were also in attendance, and organizers hope that the event will give them a new perspective on what it means to honor veterans.
"We have a lot of love for our veterans. We have a lot of great community support to help make sure we have wreathes that are sponsored for the over 400 veterans that are buried here at the cemetery."
Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.
