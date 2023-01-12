You can give your gently used furniture or appliances a second life by donating them to the Lima ReStore

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If Santa gifted you with new furniture or appliances for Christmas, chances are you may have old appliances that still work but are no longer needed. Before ending up in a landfill, you can give those items a second life by donating them to the Lima ReStore.

Not only is it free and easy, but all proceeds benefit the Lima-area Habitat for Humanity. The ReStore sells everything from housewares, appliances, furniture, and building materials that are new or gently used at reduced prices. They will even accept used vehicles with Habitat's Cars for Homes program.

