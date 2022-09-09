Lima Communications Corporation, also known as Your Hometown Stations (WLIO/WOHL), is a television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio, and offers NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS programming. Lima Communications Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Block Communications, Inc., located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio. Funding is generated mainly by advertising revenue as Lima Communications Corporation is a commercial broadcast TV station. Your Hometown Stations offers 4 hours of local weekday newscasts daily, along with live and on-demand digital news, weather, and sports on https://www.hometownstations.com and our apps.
Contract with viewers and our commitment to you:
1) We will always be honest and not hype our product
2) Our goal is to present reporting that is bias-free and fair to all
3) We will set our own standards and not mimic others
4) We are not in the business of disparaging those people who are the subjects of our coverage, we only want to report the facts
5) We will use the term "breaking news" judiciously, assuring that when it IS used that it is both "breaking" and "news". We will not use this term as a marketing gimmick
6) Weather reporting, will be calm and rational, never sensational. During severe weather, we will tell you what you need to know for your safety without monopolizing your television.
7) We will strive to be first but never at the expense of being accurate.
8) We will strive to use our viewers' time wisely. News stories will be informative or not air.
9) We believe that complete and accurate information, taken in context is a cornerstone of a democratic society. We will oppose any attempt by the government or individuals to curb the free flow of information to the people.
10) We will serve this community with the care and concern it deserves.
Corrections and Editing Policy: Online articles are updated as information becomes available to provide up-to-date and factual information. We will note those updates in a manner easy for viewers to see. Corrections for mistakes will be noted at the bottom of the article.
Contract with our advertisers and our commitment to you:
1) We will always conduct ourselves in an honest, honorable way to earn your trust.
2) We will always endeavor to give you a fair value for your investment and to meet or exceed your expectations.
3) All of our negotiations will be win-win or we will not enter into them.
4) We will always treat you with respect and we expect the same level of respect in return.
5) Recognizing that most of our transactions are verbal, we will do what we say we will do, as our word is our bond.
6) We will advise and counsel as fairly and objectively as we humanly can in order to help you build your (or your client's) business.
7) We will respect your time, be punctual for our appointments and work quickly for you.
8) We will strive to develop a relationship with you that transcends business and fosters trust.
9) We will not be successful unless we find a way to make our clients more successful. We will harness our resources and direct them toward that goal.
10) This partnership will and should be rewarding for both parties.
