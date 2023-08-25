ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It has been a record-setting year for the Allen County Fair.
Fair Manager Troy Elwer says that Saturday, August 19th was the best-attended day in the history of the Allen County Fair. That is in part because of the sold-out Hardy concert that night. He says that one funnel cake vendor reported selling $5,000 worth of product that evening. This is Elwer's second year in the position of promotions and operations manager and has put a 5-year plan into place. So far they have added 42 security cameras on the grounds, air-conditioned the rest of the north buildings, put a gazebo on the Nutrien Plaza Stage, and added a new winners sign at the grandstand.
"We also have a new Kewpee winners board on the back of the grandstands. A 10-foot by 10-foot electronic display board that the general public has really enjoyed. Because it really personalizes and rewards our talented youth here in Allen County by not only having their name up on the sign but also having pictures of them with their projects," stated Troy Elwer, promotions & operations manager.
Elwer can't thank all the board members, staff, parents, and the youth for all their hard work and dedication to put on the fair.