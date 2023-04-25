CONVOY, OH (WLIO) - As signing season continues, one of the best pitchers in the area will be taking his talents to Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Crestview right hander Carson Hunter makes it official as he signs his letter of intent with the St. Francis Cougars.
The ace is having a great senior campaign in Convoy so far, throwing a five-inning no-hitter in a win over Bluffton last Tuesday.
Hunter is a three-sport athlete at Crestview, but it's fair to say Baseball is his strong suit. He was named NWC all-conference second team as well as second team all-district his sophomore year and was named to the first team as a junior as well as first team all-district.
Hunter's accomplishments speak for themself as he is more than ready for this next chapter of his student athlete career.
"It feels amazing, and I always knew I wanted to go to college, and I didn't know for which sport," he said. "My sophomore year I knew baseball was going to be my thing. I just like being on the mound and being on the island by myself and being elevated and just having that dawg. Right away once I went to St. Francis on my visit, I knew it was a great place there. And I knew everybody there was going to be like great people and I know coach butcher is a great coach. I just think that once I get older, I want to stay in the athletic side of things and be an athletic director someday."