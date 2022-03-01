March is coming in like a lamb this year with quiet and mild weather! A sprinkle cannot be ruled out in our northern counties today, otherwise dry with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will range from upper 40s north to upper 50s south, around 54° for Lima.
North winds tonight behind a weak front will cause temperatures to fall back into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. However, a shift to southwest winds on Wednesday should push us back into the 50s yet again with partly cloudy skies.
We did add a chance of scattered, light rain after sunset Wednesday. This could end as a touch of snow before moving out early Thursday. Snow accumulation is not expected at this time. This front will mean business in regards to temperatures. Highs on Thursday will barely climb above freezing.
The cold is in and out fast! We already see temperatures rebound toward the middle 40s on Friday afternoon. A warm front on Saturday will send temperatures skyrocketing to late April levels! The forecast calls for highs reaching the middle 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
In regards to rain chances, Saturday is trending drier with only a low chance of a stray shower. Saturday night brings a likely threat of rain and some passing thunder. Winds will crank up on Sunday with showers becoming widely scattered along with some sun peeking through. More rain is likely to start next week as temperatures fall closer to normal.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!