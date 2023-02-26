BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Family YMCA and Bluffton Family Recreation Center have agreed to merge into one single organization.
When the process is finalized, members of both the Lima Y and the Bluffton Recreation Center will have access to the facilities and programming available at both locations.
Once combined, the two will form one $3.1 million organization with over 14,000 members. The Lima Family YMCA says that both locations will continue to provide the same level of service to their communities.