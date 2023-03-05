10th annual Putnam County Arts Festival lets 9 school districts show off talent

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - All nine school districts in Putnam County showcased their artistic and musical talents under one roof.
The 10th annual Putnam County Arts Festival was held at Ottawa-Glandorf High School Sunday afternoon. Over 1,000 pieces of visual art from all grade levels were on display, and choir and band students from the different schools in the county performed together.
Some schools in Putnam County have smaller numbers of students, so hosting a joint arts festival lets those students see what their peers are capable of and what they can learn from each other as artists.
"It's a great way for them to collaborate with some other students and also some feedback we've gotten from kids in the past is it just builds up their confidence. They realize they can perform and play with other good musicians, and also they can see that their art, visual art displays that they do can match up with other kids too," said Gary Herman, the curriculum coordinator at the Putnam County Educational Service Center.
A professor from Bluffton University came to judge the high school art exhibit and awarded fifteen best-in-show ribbons.