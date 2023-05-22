14 faith-based organizations recognized and awarded funds for the Activate Faith Community Challenge

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local hospital recognized the efforts of fourteen faith-based organizations for their contributions to the community.
Mercy Health, in collaboration with Activate Allen County, organized an awards ceremony to acknowledge the recipients of funds from the Activate Faith Community Challenge. The challenge aims at empowering faith-based organizations to enhance the health and wellness of their members by providing technical assistance, financial aid, and other resources. Over a dozen faith communities were honored for their projects at the ceremony and received funds to continue their current initiatives.
Faith communities being recognized:
- Christian Corners Community Center
- Church on the Rock
- Community Relief Ministries
- Family Promise of Lima- Allen County
- Heartbeat of Lima
- Lifewise - Shawnee
- Lima Family YMCA
- New Creation Lutheran (Ottawa)
- Pandora and Gilboa United Methodist Churches
- St. Mark’s United Methodist Church
- St. Mary’s Christian Preschool
- Temple Christian
- Trinity Evangelical Lutheran (Wapak)
- Zion Lutheran Church
"The organizations we're partnering with today are very important organizations in our community. They do all sorts of work, most of it is faith-based spiritually for communities. But some, like Heartbeat of Lima, with pregnancy/ support women who are pregnant, and they give car seats out and things like that. Community Relief is another agency that helps with remodeling homes, and helping community members who are not able to pay for those repairs. So, they kind of come alongside them if they're in need and help them with those repairs," said Matt Etzkorn, vice president of mission at Mercy Health Lima.
Mercy Health will continue to support upcoming projects that will positively impact a significant number of local residents, in addition to the work already being done.