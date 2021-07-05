2 people dead following multi-vehicle crash in Botkins

A deadly crash in Shelby County shuts down part of I-75 South Monday afternoon.

2 people dead following multi-vehicle crash in Botkins

At around 4:30 p.m., multiple agencies were called a multi-vehicle pile-up near the Botkins exit of I-75 South. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. I-75 South was shut down following the crash from Wapakoneta to Botkins, where traffic was re-routed to US 33. State troopers have cleared the scene and traffic is now back to normal.

We do not have additional information but will keep you updated when new information becomes available.

