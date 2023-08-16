August 16, 2023 Press Release from the City of Lima Engineering Division: The 200 block of West High St. between North Elizabeth St. and West St. will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, August 17th for approximately 17 days. Access to local businesses will be maintained. Repair work will be performed by Bruns Construction Enterprises on the Argonne Residence Inn. All work is weather permitting. For questions or comments regarding this closure, contact the City of Lima Engineering Division at 419-221-5288.
