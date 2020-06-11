2017 murder suspect indicted by Allen County Grand Jury

A man who was extradited back to Lima for murder has now been indicted by a grand jury.
33-year-old Marquez Pritchett was indicted on charges of murder with a firearm and having weapons under disability. It was late April when police confirmed Pritchett had been found in Arizona and brought back to Lima. He's accused of the 2017 murder of Shannon Scott. Family members found Scott shot to death in is Michael Avenue home. A warrant was issued for Pritchett in September when police say they had new information on the case.