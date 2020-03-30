2020 Jefferson Award Winner Taylor Paul

Helping out her community was the goal for Jefferson Award winner Taylor Paul as she took on a few projects for St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen.
When having to choose what she was going to do for her Girl Scouts Gold Award, New Bremen High School senior Taylor Paul decided to turn to St. Paul United Church of Christ to see if they needed any help. They gave her a few suggestions and Taylor chose to take on a few projects for the church.
"When I was coming up with ideas, I knew they had the Blessing Cabinet at the time, so I knew I wanted to do something to get can goods and other non-perishable items in the cabinet, but when I went to Pastor Becky, she had given me some other ideas and one of those did include making the Blessing Cabinet more of a pantry and getting some food items in there," explained Taylor Paul, Jefferson Award Winner. "But another one, was the Community Orchard and I thought that was a great idea."
Taylor helped to expand the church's Blessing Cabinet to a full-on pantry, and applied for grants, came up with a design, and put together the "Golden Harvest Community Orchard" in a vacant lot just outside of the church.
These projects have been a huge help for St. Paul, and by extension, the community.
"It has been wonderful and she has just jumped in and, and taken charge and come up with different groups who can come and help keep our pantry stocked for each of the different months," said Becky Erb Strang, who nominated Taylor. "This woman just does and does and does."
Taylor is also active with other community organizations, along with her school activities. She sees volunteering her time as a worthwhile way to help those that need it.
"It could be something as small as, like when I was little, I used to count box tops for school, as big as to make your own project out at your community," said Taylor Paul.
Taylor Paul, one of our 2020 Jefferson Award Winners.