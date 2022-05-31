Tuesday, May 31, 2022: Dry and hot weather for the last day of May with highs around 90° under lots of sunshine. Expect sustained winds around 15mph to add some heat relief. Don't forget the sunscreen and stay hydrated!
Warm and muggy tonight as a cold front approaches the area. A spotty storm could sneak into our northwest areas. A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation chances develop for the afternoon with scattered storms firing up, mainly southeast of a Van Wert/Ottawa/Findlay line. Storms will grow in coverage/intensity as they push southeast into central Ohio. Our area could see an couple pockets of gusty wind and hail. Highs will top out in the low to middle 80s.
A round of rain showers is expected late Wednesday night through midday Thursday, then gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be sharply cooler and struggle to hit 70°.
The forecast looks fantastic for Friday through much of the weekend. Low humidity, pleasant temperatures and dry skies should be the rule. Enjoy it as the pattern looks rather active for our area next week.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!