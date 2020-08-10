A son accused of stabbing his mother to death will get mental health treatment

A Lima man has been found not competent to stand trial for murdering his mother in May.
After being evaluated by mental health experts, 42-year-old Joseph Cheney will be sent to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for treatment instead of moving forward with his case. If the treatment works, he could be brought back to Allen County to stand trial for murder and felonious assault charges.
At the end of May, the Lima Police Department was called out to the 900 block of E. Kibby Street to find the body of 71-year-old Rachel Cheney in a bedroom with a stab wound to her upper torso. Joseph Cheney entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity when he was arraigned on his charges.