Allen County Auditor's Office receives the "Clean Audit" award for the 4th year in a row

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is once again getting a clean audit from the State of Ohio.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in town to present the awards to Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy. This is the 4th year that her office and the 3rd for the landbank. The state not only looks over the books but also the legislation that determines the usage of taxpayers' dollars. By receiving a "clean audit" from the state, it does affect other aspects of government.

