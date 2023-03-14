Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Hosts Community Developmental Screening for Families

LIMA, OH (WLIIO)- Many families with kids aged 0 to 5 attended a community developmental screening Tuesday evening.
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted the free and public screening at Marimor School to help provide parents an assessment on their child's gross and fine motor skills, hearing, vision, speech as well as regular growth, dental, behavioral needs, and possible autism indicators. While some parents may be unsure when to screen their children, organizers with Tuesday's screening event say early screening is crucial for providing families the necessary services.
"Early identification is best, so the earlier that we can intervene and provide those supports and services if they are needed, that's what we want. We want to be able to provide those supports to that family. Brain development happens early on, so the sooner that we can make those connections and also just give parents different ways to play with their child-different strategies, different techniques... and then, laying that firm foundation. Preschool is so important as well; there's [age] three-to-five services; there's so many services here in our community as well," says Rachael Staley, Director of Early Intervention, Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
If you were unable to attend Tuesday night's screening event but still have concerns for your child, you can give the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities a call at 419-221-1262 ext. 1017.