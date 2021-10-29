Allen County Board of Elections open this weekend for early voting

The Allen County Board of Elections will be open this weekend on special hours before Election Day next week.
The office will be open on Saturday, October 30th from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, as well as Sunday, October 31st from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The board of elections will also be open this Monday, November 1st, the day before Election Day, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
"Just remember to take your identification with you to the polls of some sort, there is many different types of identification, you can go on our website to check it out," said Kathy Meyer, Director of The Allen County Board of Elections. "You need to just be patient with the poll workers and you will get your ballot and be able to vote. If you can't be out and about Tuesday, come on in here and vote, get it done, and get it off your mind."
Poll workers are still needed on Election Day. Anyone interested in working as a poll worker is asked to contact the Allen County Board of Elections.