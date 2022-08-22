Allen County Fair Hosts Youth Day Activities

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Festivities continued in Allen County with the fair hosting youth day activities.
All day on Monday, kids were treated to a wide variety of fun. Activities included COSI-on-the-road performing science experiments and the Kiddie Tractor Pull hosted by the Ohio Buckeye State Pedal Pullers with 35 kids participating. For those seeking a thrill, amusement rides were discounted today for kids at a rate of $17 versus the regular $30 fee. Each year, the fair provides an opportunity for the younger crowd to come together, and fair officials say they strive to promote youth development.
"This was a very exciting day that we look forward to each and every year because that's what it's all about at the Allen County Fairgrounds is our youth and promoting our youth. So, I've been making my way around the grounds today just ensuring that everything is going off without any hitch. And I'll tell you what, just for example, this Kiddie Tractor Pull, I mean, the kids were into it. They were competitive. You can tell they were excited and fun, so that to me is priceless. I mean, that's what it's all about out here. We want to provide these different opportunities for those kids to really enjoy themselves before they go back to school," says Troy Elwer, Promotions & Operations Manager, Allen County Fairgrounds.
Elwer also reminded fairgoers that the Livestock Scramble will be held on Thursday and Demo Derby will be held Friday. Both of those activities take place at the grandstands.