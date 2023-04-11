Allen County RTA announces a trolley tour of Lima coming this summer

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - This summer, be on the lookout for a trolley making its way through parts of downtown Lima.
The Allen County Regional Transit Authority took residents on a tour this afternoon of the routes the trolley will go through. This long-awaited plan has been approved by RTA Board, with the purpose of taking passengers from their favorite shopping places to restaurants and concerts. This project will coordinate with the opening of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater.
"Today we're gonna bring some members of the community out and about and show the trolley routes that we're gonna be starting here at the beginning of July. In July, we're gonna start it just on Saturdays and then in August we will go to, when the amphitheater kicks off the third, fourth, and fifth that month. Then after that, it will just run on Friday evenings and Saturdays through November," explained Brian Wildermuth, co-executive director of the Allen County RTA.
Wildermuth believes this free service will get people out and about in the downtown area.