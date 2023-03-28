West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce Holds Kickoff Meeting Tuesday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce (WOCC) held their kickoff meeting Tuesday evening.
Dozens of Christian businesses participating in the organization gathered inside Howard Johnson in Lima for Tuesday evening's meeting. At the meeting, businesses engaged in discussions about the creation of the local Christian chamber of commerce as well as the requirements and benefits of joining the chamber. Also, representatives from the United States Christian Chamber and the Ohio State Christian Chamber attended Tuesday night's meeting. After Tuesday evening's event drew interest from many businesses, leaders already have future goals in mind.
"Our hope is obviously to grow. You know, we want businesses to join; we want organizations to join, and then we want really to begin to have a voice in our community," says David Roznowski, Chief Executive Officer, The West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce.
The West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce will hold another meeting Wednesday morning at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Lima.