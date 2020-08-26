An eyewitness describes the night that the victim was killed during Estelle trial

The second day of Quintel Estelle's murder trial featured firsthand accounts from the night Donald Smith died.
The jury was shown bodycam footage from officers on scene. In one video you can hear Estelle's wife say it was her husband that shot Smith.
Then, Smith's girlfriend and her son took the witness stand. They both were in the car that Smith pulled up to 939 Brice Avenue in. They recounted the same story that Smith walked up and punched Estelle. After having an argument with Estelle's wife, his ex-girlfriend, Smith walked back to the car and began to call the police while Estelle went inside his house, got a gun and came back outside. The two of them and the coroner confirm Smith was hit with two shots, one severing his spine and grazing his heart.
"I'm still in the backseat, in the middle," Emmanuel Liles said, the son of Smith's girlfriend. "That's when he comes up to the window, the passenger window where my momma was at. Then he shot through the car. Then he goes, runs around to the front of the car. Then shoots him again. He said something along the lines of, 'I bet you won't put your hands on me again.' Or something like that."
The coroner says Smith was shot in his side under his left arm. He was also shot in a likely seated position in a defensive position with a second bullet going through his left hand, into his chest and downward.
Members of LPD also testified on Wednesday about evidence found on scene. Spent shell casings were found on both sides of the car, consistent with testimony. Two live rounds were found inside the Brice Avenue home, laying in plain view in one of the bedrooms.
Detective Steven Stechschulte testified that Estelle was not immediately arrested. Estelle fled the scene. A representative of Estelle's contacted police six days later to say he would be turning himself in.
The state was set to wrap up their case on Wednesday. The conclusion of the trial is expected on Thursday.