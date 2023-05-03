Antrea Hardy receives prison sentence for shooting another man at a Lima motel

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man facing charges related to a shooting at a Lima motel earlier this year has now been sentenced to jail.
Antrea Hardy was sentenced to six to seven and a half years in prison. The defendant previously pleaded guilty to the charge of felonious assault as well as a gun specification in the case.
Lima police detectives say that on January 16th, they were called out to the Imperial Inn for reports of a shooting. There they found Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. Hardy then turned himself in shortly afterward.
"I am sorry for what I did, and that's...even though I was going through that emotional state it still didn't give me the right to do what I did, you know? For that, I take responsibility for it and I am truly sorry," stated Antrea Hardy, defendant.
Three years of Hardy's sentence are mandatory.