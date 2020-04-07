Area Agency on Aging 3 funding meal deliveries

Nearly everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, and for some, it means they don't know when their next meal will be.
Area Agency on Aging 3 may be able to help some of those people, as they provide money for meals delivered to people they serve, including older adults and people with disabilities who may have less access to food or their caregivers because of the coronavirus.
Those with the agency say they have seen an increase in people interested in the program, and they have gained some money to continue needed meal deliveries in the community.
"We did receive the first set of funding through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and that was a fairly substantial amount," said Allison Stehlik, vice president of community living services for AAA3. "We are still looking to see how many individuals that can serve, and for how long that money would be available to serve them."
If you would like more information about the program you can contact the Area Agency on Aging's community resource center at 1-800 653-7723.