Auglaize County Humane Society asking the public for help to save their shelter and animals

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Humane Society is asking for help to keep the shelter open.
The animal shelter is currently facing a financial crisis due to inflation and reduced adoption rates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite their best efforts, the shelter only has enough funds to remain operational for another four or five months. Closure of the Auglaize County Humane Society would mean that animals in the area would have nowhere to go, as other nearby shelters are already at capacity after the shutdown of Logan County's animal shelter. To keep the shelter open, the employees have initiated an SOS Save Our Shelter Campaign.
"Right now we are asking for monetary donations. Supplies are always welcomed and needed, but right now with the focus being on monetary, that's what we are asking. There's things on our website, on Facebook, everything, that have links of where they can go to donate for it," explained Deb Logan, manager of the Auglaize County Humane Society.
All monetary donations will go to the Auglaize County Humane Society's general fund. This fund covers the cost of medical care, including spaying, neutering, and vaccinations for the animals, as well as employee wages.
The Auglaize County Humane Society's Support Link is http://www.achs-pets.com/help.html
You can donate through Paypal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=NNBJS8WSTC8MS