Beating the heat in Lima Parks

While not quite as hot as yesterday, it still was hard to stay cool while outdoors.
Two summer camp programs finding ways to beat the heat. The City of Lima Summer Playground program was kicking back and taking it easy. Kids taking turns playing 4-square, some playing cards, others drawing and one even taking time to read a good book. But staying cool in this heat and humidity has been a chore.
Lauren Huysman Team Leader 2 commented, “We’ve been bringing extra water to keep everyone hydrated. We also, me and a couple of other people brought spray bottles to spray then down when they get sweaty hot. We’ve also been using busses to take us to Liberty for our lunch, so it keeps them out of the heat taking buses. And we also use the splash pad a couple times a week to keep them cool and we spend about two hours there.”
It was the Salvation Army’s summer camp at the Faurot Parks Children’s Fountain Splash Pad trying to stay cool. The children running from jet to jet trying to catch some cool drops of water. Thursdays are set aside to come to the park and enjoy the water.
James Eller, program assistant said, We come out to Faurot Park just to play in the splash pad. The kids enjoy getting wet in the heat. We have our own water activities we do at the Salvation Army but it’s fun to just get away from the building and come here to this great park as well.”
The Salvation Army is still taking kids for their summer camp. It runs Monday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm for children ages 6 to 12 and it’s free. Just come a little before the start and sign them up.
