Bicyclist injured after being struck by car

According to troopers from the Lima post, this accident happened near Thayer Road just before midnight. 33-year-old Hali Conner was heading east when she was struck from behind by a vehicle, which drove off following the crash. Conner had minor injuries. Troopers say that the car is believed to be silver in color and could have damage to the front right corner and side. Conner did not have a light on the back of her bicycle and was not wearing a helmet. If you have any information about the driver of the car, call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 228-7072.
Media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post:Perry Township – On May 12, 2022, at approximately 11:50 P.M. troopers responded to a report of a bicyclist being struck on SR 309, near Thayer Rd.
Hali N. Conner, age 33, of Lima, was riding a bicycle eastbound on SR 309, near the right side berm when she was struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle. Ms. Conner sustained minor injury due to being struck. She was treated on scene by Perry Township EMS. The vehicle that struck Ms. Conner did not stop after the crash and reportedly continued eastbound on SR 309.
The passenger vehicle that struck Ms. Conner is believed to be silver in color with possible damage to the right front and side. The State Patrol is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419)228 -7072.
Ms. Conner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and did not have an illuminated tail light on the bicycle. Troopers want to remind any bicyclist who choose to use the roadway to be equipped with an illuminated headlight and tail light after sunset, and are encouraged to wear reflective material for enhanced visibility.
